White Sox's Dylan Covey: Will get another start, maybe
Covey, who was lit up by the Yankees for eight runs Wednesday, is expected to make another start according to White Sox manager Rick Renteria, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Renteria immediately added that he would let the media know if that changes. Covey, a Rule 5 selection, was in a tough spot Wednesday pitching in the baseball cathedral that is Yankee Stadium. If the White Sox were to replace Covey, who is scheduled to start next Tuesday against the Royals, they have long reliever Anthony Swarzak on hand and attempt to handle the start in house. Or, they could dip down to the minors for one of their top pitching prospects but it might be too early to expose them.
