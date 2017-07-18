White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Off to good start with new org
Jimenez has gone 4-for-10 with a double, five RBI, four walks and two strikeouts at High-A Winston Salem over his first three games since being acquired by the White Sox.
The White Sox have a loaded farm system after parting with several veterans since last winter. The latest prize is Jimenez, widely regarded as a top prospect regardless of whose doing the evaluation. He's at least two years away from being an outfield regular in the major leagues.
More News
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...
-
Time to take Castillo seriously
Luis Castillo seemingly came out of nowhere, but Chris Towers thinks he's here to stay in his...
-
Waivers: Doolittle or Madson? Yes
Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson were traded to the Nationals. Heath Cummings says both are worth...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...