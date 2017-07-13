Jimenez was traded to the White Sox on Thursday.

One of the top prospects in all of baseball, Jimenez will make the trek from the North side to the South side of Chicago in a deal that sent Jose Quintana to the Cubs. The outfielder has hit .271/.351/.490 with High-A Myrtle Beach thus far in 2017, adding eight home runs and 32 RBI during his 42 games with the club. Jimenez will be a central piece of the future for the White Sox, and should be making to transition to Double-A in the near future since he has already demonstrated the ability to dominate at the High-A level. Along with Jimenez, the White Sox gained the services of top right-handed pitching prospect Dylan Cease, as well as infielders Matt Rose and Bryant Flete.