White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Traded to White Sox
Jimenez was traded to the White Sox on Thursday.
One of the top prospects in all of baseball, Jimenez will make the trek from the North side to the South side of Chicago in a deal that sent Jose Quintana to the Cubs. The outfielder has hit .271/.351/.490 with High-A Myrtle Beach thus far in 2017, adding eight home runs and 32 RBI during his 42 games with the club. Jimenez will be a central piece of the future for the White Sox, and should be making to transition to Double-A in the near future since he has already demonstrated the ability to dominate at the High-A level. Along with Jimenez, the White Sox gained the services of top right-handed pitching prospect Dylan Cease, as well as infielders Matt Rose and Bryant Flete.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The first week back from the All-Star break is about half the size of a normal week, making...
-
Podcast: Second half lookahead
The Fantasy Baseball Podcast welcomes back Al Melchior, who looks ahead to the second half...
-
Podcast: Is the ball 'juiced' now?
We bring in All-Star break reinforcements. The Ringer's Ben Lindbergh joins us to discuss if...
-
Podcast: Midway Fantasy All-Stars
At the All-Star break, we break down the best of Fantasy so far, plus talk about some key struggling...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...