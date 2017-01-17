Cabrera signed a minor league contract with the White Sox, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

The 30-year-old hasn't played in the majors since 2015, when he struggled to a .208/.250/.229 line in 96 at-bats with Baltimore. He led the league in stolen bases in 2012 and was an All-Star in 2013, both with the Padres, however he has yet to come close to that success since. Not much should be expected from the former speedster, who will likely provide needed middle-infield depth to the White Sox.