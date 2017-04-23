White Sox's Geovany Soto: Gets day off Sunday
Soto is out of the lineup Sunday against the Indians.
Soto returned from the disabled list Saturday and was immediately inserted back into the lineup, going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. Though Omar Narvaez will be behind the plate Sunday, it still looks as though Soto still has the edge in seeing the larger portion of starts in the timeshare, as Narvaez is batting just .174/.269/.174 through 26 plate appearances on the season.
