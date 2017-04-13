White Sox's Geovany Soto: Headed to DL
The White Sox placed Soto on the 10-day disabled list Thursday with right elbow inflammation, retroactive to April 12, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The backstop had crushed three home runs and gone 4-for-15 to start the year before he was scratched from Wednesday's contest. He's eligible to return April 22, but Soto's outlook remains uncertain until further tests are performed. He's worth stashing in two-catcher fantasy games in the meantime. His absence will open the door for Omar Narvaez to occupy the primary spot behind the plate.
