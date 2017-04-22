White Sox's Geovany Soto: Officially reinstated from DL
Soto (elbow) has been reinstated from the 10-day DL.
Soto spent only the requisite 10 days on the disabled list while battling elbow inflammation. It's unclear if he'll return to the lineup immediately Saturday against Cleveland, as the White Sox have yet to release their starters, but if he's ultimately held out, Soto would likely be back behind the plate for Sunday's series finale.
