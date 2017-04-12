White Sox's Geovany Soto: Scratched with elbow soreness
Soto was scratched from Wednesday's game against the Indians with soreness in his right elbow.
Omar Narvaez will take over behind the dish for Soto. With a vague diagnosis, it's unclear how serious the issue is at this point. Consider him day-to-day until the White Sox release more on his status.
