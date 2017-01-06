Soto (knee) agreed to a minor league contract with the White Sox on Thursday, Bruce Levine of 670thescore.com reports.

The soon-to-be 34-year-old underwent surgery to repair a torn right meniscus last May, and while he was able to return, Soto battled inflammation in the knee down the stretch. If he's healthy for spring training, Soto should make a strong push for a roster spot (and perhaps the primary role), competing with the likes of Omar Narvaez, Kevan Smith and Alfredo Gonzalez. Soto has shown he still has some thump in his bat, smacking 13 homers in 265 at-bats over the past two seasons.