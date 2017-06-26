White Sox's Gregory Infante: Sent down to Triple-A
Infante was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday.
Infante has been inconsistent out of the bullpen this season, but he'd been improving lately, having held the opposition scoreless over his last four appearances. Still, he has a 4.79 ERA and 1.65 WHIP, so the White Sox will give him a chance to refine his mechanics down on the farm, calling up right-hander Juan Minaya to take his place on the roster. However, they could certainly turn back to the 29-year-old should the need arise. This season has marked Infante's first in the majors since 2010.
