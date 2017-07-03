Infante was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Monday.

Infante was added to the White Sox's roster to replace David Robertson, who was placed on the paternity list earlier in the day. The 29-year-old owns a 4.79 ERA and 1.65 WHIP in 20.2 innings with the big club this season. He'll likely be sent back to Charlotte once Robertson rejoins the team, which should be before the weekend.