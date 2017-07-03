White Sox's Gregory Infante: Summoned back to majors
Infante was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Monday.
Infante was added to the White Sox's roster to replace David Robertson, who was placed on the paternity list earlier in the day. The 29-year-old owns a 4.79 ERA and 1.65 WHIP in 20.2 innings with the big club this season. He'll likely be sent back to Charlotte once Robertson rejoins the team, which should be before the weekend.
More News
-
White Sox's Gregory Infante: Sent down to Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Gregory Infante: Allows four runs in win•
-
White Sox's Gregory Infante: Heads to big leagues•
-
White Sox's Gregory Infante: Signs minor league contract with White Sox•
-
Phillies' Gregory Infante: Reassigned to minor league camp•
-
Phillies' Gregory Infante: Signs with Phillies•
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...