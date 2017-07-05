Fry (elbow) holds a 4.18 ERA and a 29:10 K:BB in 23.2 innings pitched for Double-A Birmingham since being activated from the disabled list in mid-May.

The 2014 third-rounder had been sidelined for over a year after undergoing his second career Tommy John surgery in 2015. Fry, a starter during his time at Oregon State, has spent the entire season thus far as a reliever. Despite the unsightly ERA, it's a bit deceptive given the fact that he's held the opposition scoreless in 13 of his 18 appearances this year. The left-hander's strikeout rate is also promising, so if he can right the ship relatively soon, the White Sox could ramp up his pitch count again to see if he can make a return to the rotation for the Barons.