May entered Saturday's game as a pinch hitter and delivered his first hit in the major leagues. He went 1-for-2 with a strikeout in a 7-0 loss to Cleveland.

May served as a pinch hitter for Melky Cabrera, who left the game with a wrist injury, and played left field. After opening the season as the team's starting center fielder, May struggled at the plate and has been sharing the job with Leury Garcia. If Cabrera's injury costs him any time, May will be in line for at-bats but those aren't at-bats fantasy owners want.