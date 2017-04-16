White Sox's Jacob May: Returns to lineup Saturday
May returned to the lineup Saturday after sitting three straight games. He went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in the White Sox's 6-0 loss to the Twins.
May earned the starting job in center field based on his productive spring, but we're relearning the old adage that spring training stats don't guarantee regular-season success. He's hitless over 20 plate appearances with eight strikeouts, one walk, one run and two RBI to start his MLB career. Luery Garcia is the top backup but his .191 career average over 163 games in the majors ought to deter fantasy owners who think there might be a gem hidden somewhere in Chicago's outfield.
