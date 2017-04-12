May is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Indians.

The 26-year-old outfielder hasn't amounted to anything at the plate thus far, going 0-for-14 with six strikeouts in his six games played. May will cede the start to Leury Garcia for the afternoon, and could do so a bit more frequently if he is unable to pick things up at the plate.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories