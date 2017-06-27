Burger will begin his professional career with the White Sox's rookie-level team in Arizona before getting assigned to Low-A Kannapolis, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.

On his way to Arizona, Burger stopped off at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago to meet White Sox coaches and took batting practice from manager Rick Renteria. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Burger said he's ready to go, not having played baseball since his Missouri State Bears were ousted in the NCAA super regional by TCU on June 11.