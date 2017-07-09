Burger made his debut for Low-A Kannapolis on Friday and went 3-for-3 with a double and two runs scored.

Burger, the 11th overall pick in the 2017 draft, had a quick four-game taste of the Arizona Rookie League before his promotion to the Intimidators.

