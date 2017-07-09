Petricka (elbow) will throw over the All-Star break and is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Friday, Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago reports.

Petricka is the closet of Chicago's injured relievers to returning, though he's not thought to be a candidate for high-leverage work.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast