White Sox's Jake Petricka: Bullpen session scheduled
Petricka (elbow) will throw over the All-Star break and is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Friday, Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago reports.
Petricka is the closet of Chicago's injured relievers to returning, though he's not thought to be a candidate for high-leverage work.
