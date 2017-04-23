White Sox's Jake Petricka: Having back evaluated
Petricka is having his back examined in the coming days, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
After the results of Petricka's evaluation become available, it should be easier to have an understanding as to when his eventual return may be. Once he's back in full health, Petricka will provide the White Sox with an additional relief arm.
