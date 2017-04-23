Petricka is having his back examined in the coming days, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

After the results of Petricka's evaluation become available, it should be easier to have an understanding as to when his eventual return may be. Once he's back in full health, Petricka will provide the White Sox with an additional relief arm.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories