White Sox's Jake Petricka: Heads back to disabled list
Petricka (elbow) returned to the disabled list prior to the Thursday's game against the Yankees.
Petricka will hit the 10-day DL with a right elbow strain after giving up five runs in the sixth inning of Wednesday's contest. The right-hander recently returned from a DL stint due to a back injury, which doesn't bode well moving forward. Chicago will likely give him more time to recover this time around, while Juan Minaya is set to take his place on the roster in a corresponding move.
