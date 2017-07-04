White Sox's Jake Petricka: Plays catch Tuesday
Petricka (elbow) played light catch at a short distance Tuesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
It's a good sign that Petricka is throwing so soon after hitting the disabled list last week with a strained right elbow. Even so, he'll still have to increase his throwing distance before being cleared to pitch off a mound, making it highly unlikely that he'll be activated prior to the All-Star break.
