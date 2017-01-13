Petricka agreed to a one-year, $825,000 deal with the White Sox on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Chris Cotillo of The Daily Dish reports.

The White Sox shored up their bullpen Thursday by re-signing Petricka and Dan Jennings to one-year deals. Petricka had an injury-shortened 2016, making just nine appearances before being shelved by a hip injury that required season-ending surgery. He had been durable prior to the hip injury, notching over 60 appearances in each of his previous two seasons. Petricka figures to be one of Chicago's most heavily used middle relievers in 2017 provided that he bounces back from the hip injury.