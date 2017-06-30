Shields (2-1) allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks in Thursday's win over the Yankees. He struck out two.

Shields put together one of his best outings all season against a potent Yankees offense, and he was able to notch his first quality start in three tries since returning from the disabled list as a result. He still wasn't extremely sharp, as he walked more batters than he struck out and allowed some hard contact, but the positive news is that he didn't allow a home run for the first time all season. The 35-year-old, who has compiled a 3.98 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 31.2 innings this season, is lined up to face the A's in his next scheduled start.