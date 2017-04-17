White Sox's James Shields: Effective in no-decision Sunday
Shields allowed one run on five hits and three walks while striking out five over six innings in Sunday's 3-1 extra-inning win over the Twins.
This was the third straight start with just one earned run allowed for Shields, who has allowed just nine base hits over 16.2 innings in 2017. Opposing batters are hitting just .153 and he's yet to allow more than one run in any of his starts. But potential problems lie ahead: The right-hander has walked 10 batters over his three starts and allowed a home run each. It's only a matter of time before those homers plate runners Shields has walked.
