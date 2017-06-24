Shields (1-1) gave up six runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out five over three innings in a loss to the A's on Saturday.

He held his own in his first start back from the DL, but Shields took a step back in this one, reverting to his 2016 ways with three home runs allowed. The 35-year-old saw his ERA and WHIP shoot from 2.42 and 1.21, respectively, to 4.26 and 1.46 with this poor showing. Shields is in line for a terrifying matchup against the Yankees his next time out.