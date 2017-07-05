White Sox's James Shields: Hit hard by Athletics in no-decision
Shields allowed six runs on six hits and two walks across 4.2 innings in Tuesday's no-decision against the Athletics. He struck out four.
Shields fell victim to the long ball in this one, allowing home runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings to account for five of the runs on his ledger. He routinely worked from behind, throwing first-pitch strikes to just 11 of 22 hitters, and he was in the strike zone just 58 percent of the time. This outing marked the second time in the last three that Shields gave up six earned runs and his ERA has inflated to 4.95 after a promising start to the season. Home runs allowed remain a key factor in his performance from start to start, and he will look to improve in that aspect after the All-Star break when he next takes the mound.
More News
-
White Sox's James Shields: Bounces back with quality start Thursday•
-
White Sox's James Shields: Gives up six runs in loss•
-
White Sox's James Shields: Just misses quality start in return•
-
White Sox's James Shields: Activated ahead of Sunday start•
-
White Sox's James Shields: Will rejoin rotation Sunday•
-
White Sox's James Shields: Set to make one more rehab start•
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...