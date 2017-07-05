Shields allowed six runs on six hits and two walks across 4.2 innings in Tuesday's no-decision against the Athletics. He struck out four.

Shields fell victim to the long ball in this one, allowing home runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings to account for five of the runs on his ledger. He routinely worked from behind, throwing first-pitch strikes to just 11 of 22 hitters, and he was in the strike zone just 58 percent of the time. This outing marked the second time in the last three that Shields gave up six earned runs and his ERA has inflated to 4.95 after a promising start to the season. Home runs allowed remain a key factor in his performance from start to start, and he will look to improve in that aspect after the All-Star break when he next takes the mound.