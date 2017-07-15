Shields (2-2) allowed four runs on seven hits and three walks over six innings in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Mariners. He struck out one.

The veteran righty made only one real mistake, but Robinson Cano took that hung slider and drove it over the wall in right-center for a three-run homer that proved to be the difference in the game. Shields has now served up at least one home run in seven of his eight starts this season, and a 2.3 HR/9 combined with a 4.7 BB/9 makes his 5.10 ERA seem almost fortunate. With the White Sox lacking alternatives for their rotation, though, he'll head back to the mound next Friday on the road against the Royals.