White Sox's James Shields: Nearing return to throwing
Shields (shoulder) is "very encouraged" about how his lat is feeling and hopes to begin throwing over the weekend, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Everything seems to be going in the right direction following his placement on the disabled list on April 21, which bodes well for the veteran right-hander. As long as everything goes well when he resumes throwing, there is a chance that Shields returns from the DL after the minimum 10 days.
