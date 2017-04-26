White Sox's James Shields: Nearing return to throwing

Shields (shoulder) is "very encouraged" about how his lat is feeling and hopes to begin throwing over the weekend, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Everything seems to be going in the right direction following his placement on the disabled list on April 21, which bodes well for the veteran right-hander. As long as everything goes well when he resumes throwing, there is a chance that Shields returns from the DL after the minimum 10 days.