White Sox's James Shields: Not too concerned about injury

Shields said his shoulder injury is something he normally would try to fight through, but he didn't want the injury to impact the team, JJ Stankevitz of CSN Chicago reports.

Shields' cavalier attitude about the injury suggests he'll spend the minimum 10 days on the disabled list. The right-hander said he felt a strain during his start last Sunday and pitched through it to deliver six innings. The decision to place him on the DL makes perfect sense. Given his situation with the White Sox in 2017 -- a veteran starter in the final year of a contract pitching for a rebuilding team -- both the organization and the pitcher want him healthy for an eventual trade. The White Sox can get a better haul from a healthy Shields while he gets to pitch important games in a pennant race.