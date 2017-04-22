White Sox's James Shields: Placed on 10-day disabled list Friday
Shields was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday with a strained lat.
Shields had been pitching excellently to open the season, with 16 strikeouts and just three earned runs allowed through 16.2 innings. His disabled list stint is backdated to April 18, so he may miss only one start should the injury prove to be minor. A corresponding roster move will be announced prior to Saturday's game.
More News
-
White Sox's James Shields: Effective in no-decision Sunday•
-
White Sox's James Shields: Overcomes early blast•
-
White Sox's James Shields: Gets run support Thursday•
-
White Sox's James Shields: Season debut pushed back to Thursday•
-
White Sox's James Shields: Wednesday start postponed•
-
White Sox's James Shields: Works out kinks in bullpen•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...