White Sox's James Shields: Placed on 10-day disabled list Friday

Shields was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday with a strained lat.

Shields had been pitching excellently to open the season, with 16 strikeouts and just three earned runs allowed through 16.2 innings. His disabled list stint is backdated to April 18, so he may miss only one start should the injury prove to be minor. A corresponding roster move will be announced prior to Saturday's game.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories