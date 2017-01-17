Bourgeois re-signed a minor league contract with the White Sox on Tuesday, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

For the first time in the past nine years, the 35-year-old failed to make an appearance at the major-league level. He split his time in Triple-A last year between the Diamondbacks and White Sox, slashing .292/.333/.385 with 47 RBIs and 19 stolen bases across 121 games. At this point in his career, the outfielder will simply provide organizational depth.