Bourgeois re-signed a minor league contract with the White Sox on Tuesday, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

For the first time in the past nine years, the 35-year-old failed to make an appearance at the major-league level. He split his time in Triple-A last year between the Diamondbacks and White Sox, slashing .292/.333/.385 with 47 RBIs and 19 stolen bases across 121 games. At this point in his career, the outfielder will simply provide organizational depth.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola