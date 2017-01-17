White Sox's Jason Bourgeois: Re-signs with White Sox
Bourgeois re-signed a minor league contract with the White Sox on Tuesday, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.
For the first time in the past nine years in 2016, the 35-year-old failed to make an appearance at the major-league level. He split his time in Triple-A last year between the Diamondbacks and White Sox, slashing .292/.333/.385 with 47 RBI and 19 stolen bases across 121 games. At this point in his career, the outfielder will simply provide organizational depth.
More News
-
White Sox's Jason Bourgeois: Acquired by White Sox for cash considerations•
-
Diamondbacks' Jason Bourgeois: Adds depth to Arizona's minor league outfield•
-
Diamondbacks' Jason Bourgeois: Signs with Diamondbacks•
-
Reds' Jason Bourgeois: Outrighted on Friday•
-
Reds CF Billy Hamilton out of lineup Tuesday with injured shoulder•
-
Jason Bourgeois gives Billy Hamilton a rest for Reds•