Coats was designated for assignment by the White Sox on Friday.

Coats didn't show much in a brief major league stint in 2016, hitting .200/.298/.340 in 58 plate appearances, so the White Sox chose the younger Willy Garcia for a 40-man roster spot. If he ends up staying in the White Sox system, he'll likely stay with Triple-A Charlotte where he hit a robust .330/.394/.519 last season.