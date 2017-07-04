White Sox's Jordan Guerrero: Earns organization's monthly award
Guerrero has been named the White Sox's minor-league pitcher of the month for June, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Guerrero went 4-0 with a 1.23 ERA, four walks, 26 strikeouts, a shutout and a .195 opponents' average over five starts for Double-A Birmingham. The 23-year-old left-hander is overshadowed at Birmingham by Michael Kopech and doesn't crack the organization's top 20 on RotoWire's prospect rankings, but has performed much better in 2017 than he did during his introduction to the Double-A Southern League in 2016. Guerrero leads the league with 100 strikeouts and has completed at least six innings in 10 of his 15 starts.
