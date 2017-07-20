White Sox's Jordan Stephens: Hot start after missing first two months
Stephens has 37 strikeouts in eight starts (47.1 innings) with an ERA of 1.33 with Double-A Birmingham this season.
Stephens got a late start to the season, being held out until June 3 with tendinitis in his right elbow, Josh Norris of Baseball America reports. While the strikeout numbers are pretty low, Stephens has shown his ability to control his pitches as he's holding hitters to a .228 average and is only walking 6.4 percent of batters.
