White Sox's Jose Abreu: Cranks out 15th home run Saturday

Abreu went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer Saturday against the Rangers.

Abreu smashed his 15th bomb of the year off Cole Hamels to give the White Sox a two-run lead in the first inning of a home loss. His current .516 slugging percentage represents his highest level since his rookie season, and he's slightly outproducing his draft-day value.

