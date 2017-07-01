White Sox's Jose Abreu: Cranks out 15th homer of year Saturday

Abreu went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer Saturday against the Rangers.

Abreu smashed his 15th bomb of the year off Cole Hamels to give the White Sox a two-run lead in the first inning of a home loss. His current .516 slugging percentage represents his highest level since his rookie season, and he's slightly out producing his draft day value.

