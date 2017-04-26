White Sox's Jose Abreu: Day-to-day with hip injury
Abreu left Wednesday's game with a mild right hip flexor strain and is day-to-day.
He will be re-evaluated in Detroit prior to the start of this weekend's series with the Tigers, and hopefully Thursday's off day allows Abreu's condition to improve. The injury was suffered when Abreu did the splits while awkwardly attempting to field a groundball. Todd Frazier, who moved over to first base after Abreu left, would be an obvious candidate to get starts there while Tyler Saladino or Matt Davidson moves to third base if Abreu has to miss time with the injury.
