White Sox's Jose Abreu: Finishes road trip in style
Abreu went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI in Wednesday's 9-1 loss to the Yankees.
Abreu entered Wednesday's game with a .380 OPS and had been 2-for-31 in the first eight games of the White Sox's road trip. So, having the slugger snap out of his funk, even a little bit, was an encouraging sign for the manager Rick Renteria.
