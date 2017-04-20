White Sox's Jose Abreu: Finishes road trip in style

Abreu went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI in Wednesday's 9-1 loss to the Yankees.

Abreu entered Wednesday's game with a .380 OPS and had been 2-for-31 in the first eight games of the White Sox's road trip. So, having the slugger snap out of his funk, even a little bit, was an encouraging sign for the manager Rick Renteria.

