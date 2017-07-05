White Sox's Jose Abreu: Hits three-run bomb Tuesday

Abreu went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 7-6 loss to the Athletics.

Abreu's homer, his 16th of the season, was the third time he's cleared the fences in the last five games and extended a hit streak to six contests. Half way through the 2017 season, Abreu's .515 slugging percentage hints that he's halted a two-year slide in power since his Rookie of the Year season in 2014.

