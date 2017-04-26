White Sox's Jose Abreu: Leaves Wednesday with lower-body injury
Abreu left Wednesday's game in the top of the fifth inning after doing the splits while trying to field a grounder at first base, MLB.com's Scott Merkin reports.
His left leg stretched awkwardly on the play, and the White Sox labeled Abreu's injury as a lower-body issue. Todd Frazier moved to first base. with Tyler Saladino shifting over to third base and Yolmer Sanchez coming in to play second. Expect the White Sox to relay an update on Abreu's condition after the game.
