White Sox's Jose Abreu: Mobbed by teammates

Abreu went 2-for-5 with three RBI, including a two-run, walk-off single in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Yankees.

Abreu delivered the game-winning knock off New York reliever Dellin Betances with two outs to snap Chicago's four-game losing streak. Lately, delivering with runners in scoring position has been the rule more than the exception for Abreu, who's plated 21 runners over the last 21 games.