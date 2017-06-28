White Sox's Jose Abreu: Mobbed by teammates

Abreu went 2-for-5 with three RBI, including a two-run, walk-off single in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Yankees.

Abreu delivered the game-winning knock off New York reliever Dellin Betances with two outs to snap Chicago's four-game losing streak. Lately, delivering with runners in scoring position has been the rule more than the exception for Abreu, who's plated 21 runners over the last 21 games.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories