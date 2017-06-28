White Sox's Jose Abreu: Mobbed by teammates
Abreu went 2-for-5 with three RBI, including a two-run, walk-off single in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Yankees.
Abreu delivered the game-winning knock off New York reliever Dellin Betances with two outs to snap Chicago's four-game losing streak. Lately, delivering with runners in scoring position has been the rule more than the exception for Abreu, who's plated 21 runners over the last 21 games.
More News
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Hits two-run bomb against Twins•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Producing runs•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Snaps homer drought•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Returns to lineup Saturday•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Appears fine after hit-by-pitch•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Leaves early with bruised leg•
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...