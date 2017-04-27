White Sox's Jose Abreu: Plans to return Friday
Abreu said he plans to return to action Friday against the Tigers, Bruce Levine of 670 The Score reports.
Abreu left Wednesday's game against the Royals with a mild right hip flexor strain, though he said the pain he was experiencing was in his upper groin area. He'll be re-evaluated after Thursday's off day, but the plan -- at least in his eyes -- is to return to the lineup in time for the weekend series against Detroit. He's batting just .253 with eight RBI in 75 at-bats this year. If the White Sox decide play it safe with him and hold him out Friday, Todd Frazier should slide over to first while Tyler Saladino or Matt Davidson moves over to third base.
