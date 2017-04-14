White Sox's Jose Abreu: Scores twice against Cleveland

Abreu went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI during Thursday's win over the Indians.

It's been a pedestrian start for the first baseman, as Abreu has just two runs, four RBI and one extra-base hit. He's still looking for his first home run of the season and sports a .250/.294/.281 slash line. It's too early to count him out, but it's also worth noting that the 30-year-old slugger has seen his home run total, slugging percentage and wOBA drop in consecutive years since his impressive rookie campaign in 2014.

