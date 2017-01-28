White Sox's Jose Quintana: Attends SoxFest

Quintana attended Friday's opening day of SoxFest, the White Sox unofficial kickoff to the season, before returning to Colombia on Saturday to prepare for the World Baseball Classic.

Several White Sox players and prospects are attending the three-day event, including Quintana, whose name has popped up in trade rumors during the offseason. After general manager Rick Hahn traded away Adam Eaton and Chris Sale -- essentially broadcasting the organization's desire to rebuild -- there has been much speculation about Quintana heading to another city. Hahn maintains he'll continue to explore ways to improve the team, but will wait until there is an appropriate return. In the meantime, he doesn't expect the uncertainty to bother Quintana.