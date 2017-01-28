White Sox's Jose Quintana: Attends SoxFest
Quintana attended Friday's opening day of SoxFest, the White Sox unofficial kickoff to the season, before returning to Colombia on Saturday to prepare for the World Baseball Classic.
Several White Sox players and prospects are attending the three-day event, including Quintana, whose name has popped up in trade rumors during the offseason. After general manager Rick Hahn traded away Adam Eaton and Chris Sale -- essentially broadcasting the organization's desire to rebuild -- there has been much speculation about Quintana heading to another city. Hahn maintains he'll continue to explore ways to improve the team, but will wait until there is an appropriate return. In the meantime, he doesn't expect the uncertainty to bother Quintana.
More News
-
White Sox's Jose Quintana: Collects 13th win of season against Cleveland•
-
White Sox's Jose Quintana: Rocked by Royals in Sunday start•
-
White Sox's Jose Quintana: Notches 12th win against Cleveland•
-
White Sox's Jose Quintana: Fans seven in no-decision•
-
White Sox's Jose Quintana: Strikes out eight, but bombed for seven runs•
-
White Sox's Jose Quintana: Earns second straight victory against Mariners on Saturday•