White Sox's Jose Quintana: Escapes with no-decision against Rangers
Quintana didn't factor into the decision Sunday after allowing five runs (three earned) on six hits with two walks and five strikeouts over 4.1 innings against the Rangers.
Quintana was on the hook for the loss until Yolmer Sanchez launched a game-winning two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth. He's 2-0 in his past four outings after starting 2-8 in his first 13, but the 28-year-old lefty's 4.45 ERA is still easily the worst of his career. Lowering that mark will be an uphill battle in his next scheduled start Saturday at Coors Field.
