White Sox's Jose Quintana: Fans 10, picks up first victory

Quintana (1-4) allowed two runs -- one earned -- on five hits and two walks while striking out 10 batters over six innings during Wednesday's win over Kansas City.

After a sluggish start to the campaign (6.17 ERA through four starts), Quintana found his form Wednesday and spun his best game of the season. He's been one of the more reliable mid-tier hurlers in the league over the previous four years, so it was encouraging to see the 28-year-old lefty right the ship with the strong outing. On tap for a two-start week, Quintana will look to keep the momentum going against the Royals again in his next trip to the hill.