White Sox's Jose Quintana: Hit hard by Twins
Quintana (0-3) allowed five runs on nine hits and five walks while striking out five over 5.2 innings in Saturday's 6-0 loss to the Twins.
The silver lining was that Quintana settled down to pitch 4.2 scoreless innings after allowing all five runs in the first inning. The dark cloud surrounded by that silver lining is that Saturday's game was the second time in three outings that Quintana has been roughed up and leaves his season ERA at 6.75 over 17.1 innings. Over Quintana's career, other than the eighth inning, which is a small sample size, the first inning has statistically been his worst inning. He told Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times that he slowed his tempo after the first-inning blowup and was pleased to regroup. His next start comes Friday against the Indians.
More News
-
White Sox's Jose Quintana: Gets no support Sunday•
-
White Sox's Jose Quintana: Will start Sunday•
-
White Sox's Jose Quintana: Pounded by Tigers in Opening Day start•
-
White Sox's Jose Quintana: Starting Tuesday after rainout•
-
White Sox's Jose Quintana: Throws minor-league game Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Jose Quintana: Set to start Opening Day•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...