White Sox's Jose Quintana: Hit hard by Twins

Quintana (0-3) allowed five runs on nine hits and five walks while striking out five over 5.2 innings in Saturday's 6-0 loss to the Twins.

The silver lining was that Quintana settled down to pitch 4.2 scoreless innings after allowing all five runs in the first inning. The dark cloud surrounded by that silver lining is that Saturday's game was the second time in three outings that Quintana has been roughed up and leaves his season ERA at 6.75 over 17.1 innings. Over Quintana's career, other than the eighth inning, which is a small sample size, the first inning has statistically been his worst inning. He told Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times that he slowed his tempo after the first-inning blowup and was pleased to regroup. His next start comes Friday against the Indians.