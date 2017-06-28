White Sox's Jose Quintana: Sharp in Tuesday's no-decision

Quintana (4-8) tossed 6.1 scoreless innings during Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Yankees. He allowed two hits, walked four while striking out six batters, but did not factor into the decision.

Quintana entered the month of June with a disappointing 5.60 ERA but has worked that figure down to a more respectable 4.37 ERA after allowing just six total runs over his five starts (30.1 innings) this month. The 28-year-old's recent surge has only increased his already high trade value as we approach the July trade deadline. Quintana could soon find himself pitching for a contender, but in the meantime, he'll gear up for his upcoming scheduled start against the Rangers on Sunday.

