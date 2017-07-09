White Sox's Jose Quintana: Strikes out 10 in Coors Field

Quintana gave up three runs in 5.1 innings Saturday, allowing five hits and two walks while striking out 10 during in a no-decision against the Rockies.

The southpaw did just a bit more than survive the hitter's haven, tying his season-high strikeout total he first registered April 26. Though he's failed to throw a quality start in his two July efforts, he boasts a 2.70 ERA with 45 strikeouts and 16 walks in his last seven starts (40 innings). That should command a bit more trade value with the White Sox likely to shop him in the coming weeks. He'll be one of the most popular names on the rumor mill.